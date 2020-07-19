‘He’s just different’: Why Drew Brees is at the top of his game after nearly two decades in NFL

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – At what point do NFL quarterbacks consider retirement? Joe Montana and John Elway retired at age 38, and Peyton Manning at 39. Drew Brees now enters his 20th season in the league at 41 years old.

“He was the best leader I’ve ever been around, not because of the bar he set for other people, but because of the bar he set for himself,” said former Saints fullback Jedidiah Collins.

“It doesn’t shock me that he’s playing this long as one of the greatest ever, because of just his work ethic and the way that he loves football and the way that he loves his teammates, but I think he’ll play for as long as somebody will let him play, and as long as he wants to play and his body holds up,” said former Saints safety Chris Reis.

