2019 shortcomings fuel 2020 Yellowjackets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – “Understanding the mistakes we made last year. We lost a couple overtime games, lost a one point game.”

The Byrd Yellowjackets are hoping to learn from last season’s mistakes, falling short in several close games and ending the season well short of the program’s expectations. Getting back to the top of District 1-5A is the ultimate motivator for the Yellowjackets this fall.



“Everything is fuel,” says Senior Linebacker Junior Brown. “We got a lot of seniors returning so a lot of people have been in that situation. Nobody wants to experience that feeling. So we have our heads on right this time.”

With COVID-19 shortening the season, the Yellowjackets will still have to weather the storm that is District 1-5A. With Captain Shreve and Airline sharing a district title and Haughton making it a step short of the Superdome, Byrd knows they’re going to have to earn their seat at the table.

“Ya know, having good competition, a good challenge, we thrive on that,” says Senior Offensive Lineman Josh Courtney. “It motivates us to work even harder.”

The Yellowjacket offense will have to work to replace the production of last year’s quarterback, Cameron Felt. Up to the challenge is Sophomore Logan Pons.



“Its definitely big shoes to fill,” says Pons. “I’m just ready for it, ready to go to state and win it all.”



“It’ll be his first year starting a full season,” says Coach Suggs. “He’s worked hard preparing for it and hopefully he’s gonna do a great job for us.”