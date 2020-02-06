2020 National Signing Day in ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Northwood High School football player's commitment to play in the SEC for a Division I school appears to have been a hoax.

Hundreds of athletes put their name on the dotted line on National Signing Day, committing to attending a given college on scholarships. But KTAL/KMSS has learned that one of them signed a letter of commitment to Ole Miss on Wednesday for an offer that doesn't exist.