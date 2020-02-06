2020 National Signing Day in ArkLaTex

High School Sports
Louisiana

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
CJ McWilliamsHaughtonLouisiana Tech UniversityFootball
Khaylon ChappleHaughtonMcNeese State UniversityFootball
Tristian SweeneyHaughtonLouisiana Community ChristianFootball
Jacob StephensHaughtonMississippi CollegeFootball
Mathew WhittenHaughtonSouthern Arkansas UniversityFootball
Seth JohnsonMindenSouthern Arkansas UniversityFootball
Ja’Darrius WinansMindenLamar UniversityFootball
Bobbie BrittonMindenDodge City Community CollegeFootball
Avionne FarrisWoodlawnOklahoma PanhandleFootball
Markayveon FranklinWoodlawnArkansas BaptistFootball
Vincent HallWoodlawnTyler Junior CollegeFootball
Cameron JacksonWoodlawnHenderson StateFootball
Jeffrey LedetWoodlawnOklahoma PanhandleFootball
Arman CoatneyNorthwoodHighland Community CollegeFootball
Cory MarshallNorthwoodUniversity of Lousiana -LafayetteFootball
Patrick MarshallNorthwoodUniversity of Lousiana -LafayetteFootball
Amiri TheusNorthwoodLane CollegeFootball
Cameron ThomasCalvary Baptist AcademyHenderson State UniversityFootball
Clifton MoselyCalvary Baptist AcademyTyler Junior CollegeFootball
Eli ChismCalvary Baptist AcademyUniversity of ArkansasFootball
kobe ByrdCalvary Baptist AcademyEast Texas Baptist UniversityFootball
Isaiah BrownCalvary Baptist AcademyLane CollegeFootball
Cade HartCalvary Baptist AcademyLSU EuniceBaseball
Dyllan WilliamsLoyola College PrepHenderson State UniversityFootball
Reese EbartLoyola College PrepLyons CollegeFootball
Tre LesterByrdUniversity of Arkansas Pine BluffFootball
Melvin SmithArlineSouthern Arkansas UniversityFootball
Isaiah RobinsonParkwayNorthwestern StateFootball
Mark GreenParkwayNorthwestern StateFootball
Fred MoiseBossierMissouri BaptistFootball
James DavisBossierEast Texas Baptist UniversityFootball
Makeus WashingtonMansfieldLane CollegeFootball
Keishawn WyattMansfieldAkansas BaptistFootball
John RichardMansfieldAkansas BaptistFootball

Texas

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Cami HicksCarthageUniversity of Lousiana -LafayetteVolleyball
Zee McGrueCarthageWeatherford CollegeBasketball
Brandon McNeelyCarthageAngelina CollegeBaseball
Javon KingCarthageTyler Junior CollegeFootball
Tykiest CrawfordCarthageKilgore CollegeFootball
Rayvon IngramCarthageSouthern ArkansasFootball
Kel WilliamsCarthageAngelo StateFootball
Quentin OwensCarthageStephen F. AustinFootball
DJ HicksCarthageUniversity of ArkansasFootball
Kelvontay DixonCarthageTexasFootball
Matt ArnoldTexas Arkansas Tech UniversityFootball
Tracy CooperTexas Missouri State UniversityFootball
Marquavius FisherTexas Trinity Valley Community CollegeFootball
Kobe WebsterTexasUniversity of MemphisFootball
Trestin WhiteheadTexas Southern Nazarene UniverityFootball
Bailey GroomTexas Galveston CollegeSoftball
Bruce GarrettPleasant GroveBringham Young UniversityFootball
Connor StanfillPleasant GroveUniversity of Lousianna MonroeFootball
KJ HicksPleasant GroveSoutheastern Oaklahoma UniversityFootball
Ben HarmonPleasant GroveSeminole StateBaseball
Jackson CobbPleasant GroveUniversity of ArkansasBaseball
Bre JonesPleasant GroveHenderson State UniversitySoftball
Savion WilliamsMarshallTexas Christian UniversityFootball
Darius WilliamsMarshallStephen F. Austin StateFootball
James WashingtonMarshallSouthern Arkansas UniversityFootball
Kayce HurdMarshallNorthwestern Oaklahoma StateFootball
Jared WashingtonMarshallSouthwest Oaklahome StateFootball
Landon HurdMarshallOaklahoma Panhandle StateFootball

Arkansas

NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
Cody AdcockArkansas Ole MissBaseball
Ty BasiliereNashvilleHenderson State UniversityWide Receiver

