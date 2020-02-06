2020 National Signing Day in ArkLaTex

Louisiana
|Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|CJ McWilliams
|Haughton
|Louisiana Tech University
|Football
|Khaylon Chapple
|Haughton
|McNeese State University
|Football
|Tristian Sweeney
|Haughton
|Louisiana Community Christian
|Football
|Jacob Stephens
|Haughton
|Mississippi College
|Football
|Mathew Whitten
|Haughton
|Southern Arkansas University
|Football
|Seth Johnson
|Minden
|Southern Arkansas University
|Football
|Ja’Darrius Winans
|Minden
|Lamar University
|Football
|Bobbie Britton
|Minden
|Dodge City Community College
|Football
|Avionne Farris
|Woodlawn
|Oklahoma Panhandle
|Football
|Markayveon Franklin
|Woodlawn
|Arkansas Baptist
|Football
|Vincent Hall
|Woodlawn
|Tyler Junior College
|Football
|Cameron Jackson
|Woodlawn
|Henderson State
|Football
|Jeffrey Ledet
|Woodlawn
|Oklahoma Panhandle
|Football
|Arman Coatney
|Northwood
|Highland Community College
|Football
|Cory Marshall
|Northwood
|University of Lousiana -Lafayette
|Football
|Patrick Marshall
|Northwood
|University of Lousiana -Lafayette
|Football
|Amiri Theus
|Northwood
|Lane College
|Football
|Cameron Thomas
|Calvary Baptist Academy
|Henderson State University
|Football
|Clifton Mosely
|Calvary Baptist Academy
|Tyler Junior College
|Football
|Eli Chism
|Calvary Baptist Academy
|University of Arkansas
|Football
|kobe Byrd
|Calvary Baptist Academy
|East Texas Baptist University
|Football
|Isaiah Brown
|Calvary Baptist Academy
|Lane College
|Football
|Cade Hart
|Calvary Baptist Academy
|LSU Eunice
|Baseball
|Dyllan Williams
|Loyola College Prep
|Henderson State University
|Football
|Reese Ebart
|Loyola College Prep
|Lyons College
|Football
|Tre Lester
|Byrd
|University of Arkansas Pine Bluff
|Football
|Melvin Smith
|Arline
|Southern Arkansas University
|Football
|Isaiah Robinson
|Parkway
|Northwestern State
|Football
|Mark Green
|Parkway
|Northwestern State
|Football
|Fred Moise
|Bossier
|Missouri Baptist
|Football
|James Davis
|Bossier
|East Texas Baptist University
|Football
|Makeus Washington
|Mansfield
|Lane College
|Football
|Keishawn Wyatt
|Mansfield
|Akansas Baptist
|Football
|John Richard
|Mansfield
|Akansas Baptist
|Football
Texas
|Cami Hicks
|Carthage
|University of Lousiana -Lafayette
|Volleyball
|Zee McGrue
|Carthage
|Weatherford College
|Basketball
|Brandon McNeely
|Carthage
|Angelina College
|Baseball
|Javon King
|Carthage
|Tyler Junior College
|Football
|Tykiest Crawford
|Carthage
|Kilgore College
|Football
|Rayvon Ingram
|Carthage
|Southern Arkansas
|Football
|Kel Williams
|Carthage
|Angelo State
|Football
|Quentin Owens
|Carthage
|Stephen F. Austin
|Football
|DJ Hicks
|Carthage
|University of Arkansas
|Football
|Kelvontay Dixon
|Carthage
|Texas
|Football
|Matt Arnold
|Texas
|Arkansas Tech University
|Football
|Tracy Cooper
|Texas
|Missouri State University
|Football
|Marquavius Fisher
|Texas
|Trinity Valley Community College
|Football
|Kobe Webster
|Texas
|University of Memphis
|Football
|Trestin Whitehead
|Texas
|Southern Nazarene Univerity
|Football
|Bailey Groom
|Texas
|Galveston College
|Softball
|Bruce Garrett
|Pleasant Grove
|Bringham Young University
|Football
|Connor Stanfill
|Pleasant Grove
|University of Lousianna Monroe
|Football
|KJ Hicks
|Pleasant Grove
|Southeastern Oaklahoma University
|Football
|Ben Harmon
|Pleasant Grove
|Seminole State
|Baseball
|Jackson Cobb
|Pleasant Grove
|University of Arkansas
|Baseball
|Bre Jones
|Pleasant Grove
|Henderson State University
|Softball
|Savion Williams
|Marshall
|Texas Christian University
|Football
|Darius Williams
|Marshall
|Stephen F. Austin State
|Football
|James Washington
|Marshall
|Southern Arkansas University
|Football
|Kayce Hurd
|Marshall
|Northwestern Oaklahoma State
|Football
|Jared Washington
|Marshall
|Southwest Oaklahome State
|Football
|Landon Hurd
|Marshall
|Oaklahoma Panhandle State
|Football
Arkansas
|Cody Adcock
|Arkansas
|Ole Miss
|Baseball
|Ty Basiliere
|Nashville
|Henderson State University
|Wide Receiver
