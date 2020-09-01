AG Landry to LHSAA: ‘It is time to turn on the Friday Night Lights’

(KLFY) – Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has told LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine it is time to play high school football in the state.

Landry sent correspondence to Bonine on Monday, saying he was surprised to hear that legal liability concerns are playing a major role in the decision not to play football.

Governor John Bel Edwards has extended the Phase 2 order due to Covid-19 for Louisiana for two more weeks.

Louisiana would have to be out of phase 3 for football to kickoff.

Landry said that high school football is voluntary. And, that a simple adjustment in waiver language to reflect any Covid-19 risks “should ensure parental consent and dispel legal concern.”

Here’s the copy of the correspondence from the Attorney General to the LHSAA Executive Director.

Dear Mr. Bonine, I want to thank you and the members of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for your very thoughtful response to the COVID-19 crisis and high school sports. Certainly when this process began several months ago, there was real reason for concern. However, times have changed as has our understanding of this virus. It is time for our decision-making process to change as well. I was surprised to hear that legal liability concerns are playing a major role in your decision. I think those concerns are unfounded. Today, football operations are ongoing at every college and university in our State. The risks inherent in playing football are constant at all levels of competition, including high school. Yet, statistics from the CDC show that the younger people are, the less likely this coronavirus will negatively affect them – should they become infected at all. If anything, this means high school players are less at risk than college players. Mr. Bonine, it is time to turn on the Friday Night Lights.

