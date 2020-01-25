Austin Brown named Northwood Head Football Coach

Former Northwood defensive coordinator Austin Brown has been named the next Falcon head coach.

Coach Brown is from Lawton, OK but came to Louisiana as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State.

He also spent five years coaching football and track at Natchitoches Central.

He says he’s excited to hit the ground running in his first head coaching job.

Brown said, “I had a check list of things I wanted my first head coaching job to be and a great community, the Blanchard community, Mr. Wall being such a supportive principal and then coming in following a guy like coach Gatlin. I know it’s going to be big shoes to fill but the things he’s done, the facilities, the game-day experience, leading the young men and so I’m over the hill. This is my Dallas Cowboys job, it’s a big deal.”