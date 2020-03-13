Bossier punches ticket to 3A State Title Game

Last year Bossier lost in the 4A State Championship Game in heartbreaking fashion.

The Bearkats will get another shot at a state championship after topping Brusly 53-51 Thursday afternoon in Lake Charles, LA.

Bossier head coach Nick Bohanan said, “I Really don’t have the words for this team, they’re gritty, they’re tough, they’re going to fight to the end. Sometimes we make it a lot harder than it needs to be. I love this group and I’m just so proud of them and we’re blessed to have the opportunity to play for another state championship.”

Bossier will play #2 seed Wossman on Saturday at 2pm for the 3A State Champioinship.