Bossier wins 3A Basketball State Championship

Tim King hit a three pointer with :16 seconds left in the game and Bossier held on to win the 3A State Championship with a 62-61 win over Wossman in Lake Charles, LA on Saturday.

King led the Bearkats with 24 points and seven rebounds, and Cody Deen chipped in 21 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Bossier head coach Nick Bohanan said, “I’m blessed to have the opportunity to coach these guys, it’s a special group.”

“We faced some adversity this year, they just hung together and continued to fight” said Bohanan. “They believed in one another and sacrificed. I’m so proud of this group.”

It’s the program’s first state championship with Bohanan at head coach.