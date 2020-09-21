Bright Smile Award: Beje Foster, Jefferson Football

JEFFERSON, Tx (KMSS/ KTAL) – There’s a lot that goes into a Friday Night High School Football game beyond just preparing to play a game. From painting the field to composing the program book, Jefferson’s Beje Foster spearheads many of those tasks that often go unnoticed, doing it all with a smile.

“I’ve got 5 kids that have come through this school system and are all involved,” said Foster. “They take part in whatever we’re doing. I’m Jefferson Bulldog alumni of 1988, born and raised here so it’s in my blood completely.”

Foster was also the Jefferson Bulldog mascot during her time at Jefferson High. Now, her family stays involved with the school.

“My son, Trent, is a Senior, no. 23, and I have an older son, Tyler, my first born.” said Foster. “He is Special Teams Assistant Coach, Offensive Line Assistant Coach, and the head baseball coach at Jefferson. It’s really cool to have my kids coming back through.”