Bright Smile Award: Judy Prinz, Ashdown

ASHDOWN (KTAL/ KMSS) – This week’s Bright Smile Award is Judy Prinz. She has been a custodian at Ashdown High School for the past twenty-four years, but her involvement with the Panthers doesn’t stop when the school bell rings at the end of the day.

Judy runs the ticket gate at Ashdown football games, works the concessions for basketball and volleyball, and she spent the past twenty-three years cleaning up the football field before and after every Panther home football game. Congratulations Judy and thank you for what you do!

To nominate a member of the support staff at your High School, email news@ktalnews.tv with the subject line, Bright Smile Award. We will be recognizing someone who goes the extra mile to make gamedays a success, each week this year.