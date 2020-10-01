Caddo Schools Football Media Day 2020

SHREVEPORT (KMSS/KTAL) – Caddo schools hosted a football media day the morning of September 30th at Independence Stadium.

The 2020 High School football season in Louisiana brings with it many surprises with a later start date, new safety protocols, and three new head coaches in the area. A topic discussed by several coaches was a message to their players to take advantage of every minute and every day on the field this season. A fresh look and a fresh perspective as we head into Friday night lights in Caddo parish.

“It’s definitely an exciting feeling,” said Captain Shreve quarterback Ashton Martin. “We’re ready for Friday.”



“Throughout the course of the summer, we had some highs and some lows in terms of anticipation,” said Tony Reliford, Head Coach of the Booker T. Washington Lions. “Now I think the guys are on board and ready. They are buying in. They are ready to play some football now.”



“The attitude is excitement to finally be back on the field after this summer,” said Terrence Isaac, Head Coach of the Green Oaks Giants. “We’re all playing for something. We are playing for no. 14 so I’m excited about that.”



“This weekend is going to be great,” said Captain Shreve’s Kendrick Law. “I know that we have struggled throughout the summer having to stop gears and come back, people’s family getting Corona and having to stop and come back. All together its just going to be exciting, the atmosphere is going to be live.”

Ten different teams were in attendance with a coach and two players representing each program. Schools participating include: Booker T. Washington, C.E. Byrd, Captain Shreve, Green Oaks, Huntington, Magnolia, North Caddo, Northwood, Southwood, and Woodlawn.

The LHSAA season officially kicks off for our area on Thursday night at Byrd where the Yellow Jackets will host the Calvary Cavaliers.