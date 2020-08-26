Cameron Keith; Red River look to tough their way to the Dome in 2020

The Red River Bulldogs have advanced to at least the 2nd round of the playoffs in each of the last three seasons, but this year they want to raise the bar.

Cameron Keith:

“Oh, make it to the Dome” said senior running back Cameron Keith.

Keith and the Red River Bulldogs have lofty goals in 2020, but Keith’s season was almost cut short before it got started.

“I was mowing a ditch and it was kind of wet there” said Keith. “I got stuck and just got off the mower and I forgot to turn the blades off.”

The mower cut off several of his toes, he had to have them sewn back on but that didn’t stop him from trying to get back on the football field.

Red River head coach John Bachman said, “I get this text, I swear this is what it says, no you got to realize I’ve got sons that are coaches too so here’s the text. Dear coach this is Cam I think I may have cut my toes off but it will be OK coach, I’ll be there Monday I think I can run. I was walking around to my sons, y’all got anybody texting you stuff like that I got a man that’s got toes cut off and he ain’t missing practice. That’s what we’re building with guys like this, cuts his toes off, I’ll be at practice.”

Bachman and his guys are hoping that kind of toughness carries over to the field in 2020.