Captain Shreve tops Southwood in overtime thriller

The KTAL sports office is 2-2 in choosing game of the weeks.

Some of these games you really can’t make up and this was one of them.

Jack Johnson comes off the bench for Captain Shreve in OT gets fouled with .1 second to play gets to the free throw line, misses the first but makes the second one giving Captain Shreve the 50-49 win.

Jack Johnson said, “They got me in that place i didn’t score 50 points I scored one point. They did the whole thing for me. I love my team I love all these people I love Shreve we’re the best school in the city. Lets go.”

Corey Deans said, “Thank God our best shooter got fouled I knew he would make at least one I thought he would make both of them. I’m proud of him he has the heart of a lion.”

So a huge win for the Captain Shreve Gators and certainly one that’s going to be remembered for quite some time.

The Lady Gators also picked up a big win Friday night 80-40 over Southwood.