Captain Shreve wants more than just a district championship in ’20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – “We got athletes everywhere, everywhere, don’t expect no less.”

With a new quarterback under center and four new offensive lineman, Captain Shreve will have to rely on those athletes in 2020.

“Anytime you’ve got guys like Ashton (Martin), Cameron Dowd and Ty Smith, guys that can take it to the house at any moment, it makes defenses call it a little differently, it keeps them a little more honest,” said Coach Bryant Sepulvado.

“It’s going to be great, it’s going to make my job a whole lot easier,” said sophomore quarterback Ashton Martin. “It’s going to be something to watch out for. I can just get the ball to him whenever and know he’s going to make some magic work.”

Coach Sepulvado says while there’s significantly less experience on the other side of the ball, he’s still confident the Gators can still “D” it up.

“Last year, junior varsity wise, I think they gave up 32 points on the entire season. When you replace 11 it makes you nervous, but the way you see them running around and getting preparation for this I think we’ll still be formidable defensively,” said Coach Sepulvado.

“We getting them ready now, they come in the morning and they do their work and they go home and eat. We keep pushing them,” said Law.

Two of the leaders on this Gator team come with a little lineage. Law’s father, Kendrick, played college ball at Southern Arkansas, while Martin’s father, Jason, led Louisiana Tech’s offense back in the mid 90’s. Both kids says they learned a lot from their pops.

“He always taught me all the defenses and always telling me how to read them,” said Martin.

“(He taught me) to always be discipline and to stay humble,” said Law.