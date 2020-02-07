Carthage wide receiver signs with University of Texas

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Carthage Senior, Kelvontay Dixon signed with the University of Texas on Wednesday to play football. Dixon is a four-star athlete ranked No. 15 in the state of Texas.

The senior had 20 touchdowns in his final season with the Bull Dogs. Kelvontay is following in his brother’s foot steps. The 6-foot wide receiver will play alongside, running back, Keontaye Ingram.

Texas will be Dixon’s home for the next four years. In the words of Herman, He’s one of their kind of guys.

“Two grandparents that are heavily involved in their life really made it well-known that he was one of our kind of guys. With him you get a ton of speed-aggressiveness. You get a knack for finding the football and you get a guy that’s played a lot of different positions in his career in high school.”

The Carthage native received offers from nine other schools but for Dixon this felt like the best fit.

