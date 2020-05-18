CJ McWilliams is turning the page from High School to College Athletics

Former Haughton two sport star CJ McWilliams said, “My team we were having a really good season so far. I was doing good, having a lot of fun with all of my friends. To have it all swept away is kind of a big shock.”

CJ McWilliams’ senior season of baseball, lost due to the pandemic. While his athletic journey will continue he knows many of his teammates aren’t as fortunate.

McWilliams said, “I have something to look forward to a lot of my best friends who I was playing with, they may never play another sport again for the rest of their life. Like I said, I’m fortunate enough to still be working out, hitting to be prepared for the next level still. But if it wasn’t for that I don’t know where I would be right now.”

Currently, McWilliams is preparing for his freshman year of football with Louisiana Tech, but even that has been delayed.

McWilliams said, “I was supposed to report to Louisiana Tech on June 1st, but that has recently been pushed back to July 13. We were gonna start working out, we had summer school and stuff like that so I was looking forward to that but now that’s been pushed back.”

Despite the uncertainty, McWilliams is doing his best to stay ready.

McWilliams said, “I’ve been trying to stay in shape and just do whatever I can to do whatever I can for when my time does come.”