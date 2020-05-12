De’Coldest Crawford says the goal is to get Green Oaks to 10-0 in the fall

Green Oaks wide receiver De’Coldest Crawford said, “I was like we ain’t putting in no work so I just text my guys and we get out here everyday and just get to working.”

Decoldest Crawford is making the most of the strange times and putting in the off-season work in hopes of achieving big in-season goals.

Crawford said, “As a team I wanna go 10- I wanna go to state I wanna do all those things. I wanna reach a thousand yards and ten touchdowns and stuff like that I wanna make all state.”

Motivation isn’t hard to come by for Crawford, who has already verbally committed to LSU. He sees all his hard work as an end to a mean.

Crawford said, “I just look like I’m in the trenches and I gotta get out I gotta make it out someway.”