Denny Duron takes over as Evangel Head Football Coach

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) -“He had never really been a head coach or a coordinator and I really put him in a no win situation.”



With the Evangel Eagles in a no win situation, their 0-4 start the worst in program history, Evangel chancellor and founder of the program Denny Duron decided it was time to make a change. Duron released Garrett Kreamer of his head-coaching duties and will take over that role for the rest of the season.



“It just got out of hand. It kinda got away from him and away from us. And the whole process is my fault and not his,” says Duron. “He’s a great guy and will make a great offensive coordinator for any team, I would give him my highest recommendation.”

Duron coaching a receiver during practice on October 27th, 2020.

Now, Duron takes over an Evangel team that has lost over 60 seniors combined the last two seasons.

“We’re young, young, young,” says Duron. “We’ve got 18 freshman who play, we started an 8th grader at right tackle. That’s just the reality of what we’re dealing with right now.”

Evangel has the longest home district winning streak in the country, winning 81 straight home district games dating all the way back to 1991. Last week, the team lost it’s district opener for the first time in program history.



“Streaks are always going to end,” says Duron. “This change had nothing to do with streaks or even winning, for that matter. It was all about getting back to playing fundamental football. (We) are getting back on track with that now.”

The Eagles will put that streak on the line this Friday night when they host the undefeated Northwood Falcons.