Doyline wins first state title since 1967

Markray Deccari poured in 25 points and pulled down 25 rebounds helping Doyline to an 85-83 victory in the Class B State Championship Game over Simsboro in Lake Charles, LA Saturday night.
It’s the Panthers first state championship in 53 years.
