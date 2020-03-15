1  of  2
Doyline wins first state title since 1967

Markray Deccari poured in 25 points and pulled down 25 rebounds helping Doyline to an 85-83 victory in the Class B State Championship Game over Simsboro in Lake Charles, LA Saturday night.

It’s the Panthers first state championship in 53 years.

