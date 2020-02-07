Evangel’s dual-sport athlete Blake Shapen signs with Baylor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High school senior Blake Shapen says goodbye to Evangel and hello to Baylor. The dual-sport athlete is set to play quarterback for the football team and shortstop for baseball in the fall.

The 6-foot quarterback is a No. 22 quarterback nationally who led the team to a 6-5 record. According to 247 Sports, Shapen is a three-star recruit from Shreveport, Louisianna who received a total of 11 offers.

Shapen said he chose the bears because it feels like home in Waco, Texas and he’s excited to play for Aranda. Aranda said he is equally excited about becoming apart of the family.

“We identified Blake right away and we were able to see just the intangibles such as toughness, smart, dependable, instinctive, able to create. I think when – he’s also a shortstop. And when he plays shortstop while he’s playing quarterback he really jumps off the screen,” said Head Football Coach David Aranda.

In 2019, Shapen was selected to play in the Under Armor All-American baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. For Shapen, this is only the beginning.

