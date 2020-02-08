Fouke senior honored in basketball game with his brother

FOUKE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Imagine your biggest fan sitting beside you every game to cheer you on. Layton Scoggins is apart of Fouke high school’s basketball team in a unique way.

He can’t physically play the sport but he’s always on the bench with the team. At senior night Coach, Mo Williams decided to honor Layton by allowing him to play in the game with his brother Nick.

Being born with a disease that causes grand mal seizures hasn’t stopped Layton. He and Nick will be graduating together this spring.

