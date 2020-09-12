Friday Night Blitz: Week 3 Scores & Highlights

|2020 Football Schedule 9/11
|Texas Scores
|Carthage
|PPD
|Liberty-Eylau
|49
|Pleasant Grove
|35
|Little Cypress-Mauriceville
|Jefferson
|14
|Paris
|7
|Gladewater
|40
|Pittsburg
|PPD
|Nevada Community
|28
|Center
|41
|Tatum
|Longview Spring Hill
|48
|Gilmer
|73
|New Boston
|PPD
|Carthage JV
|6
|Atlanta
|26
|Hooks
|Waskom
|41
|Hughes Springs
|PPD
|Winona
|7
|Daingerfield
|35
|Winnsboro
|Elysian Fields
|48
|Sabine
|14
|Queen City
|65
|Paul Pewitt
|14
|Harelton
|33
|Quitman
|13
|Mt. Vernon
|42
|Rivercrest
|26
|Edgewood
|45
|DeKalb
|28
|Mt. Enterprise
|0
|Redwater
|43
|Linden-Kildaire
|0
|Timpson
|60
|Maud
|14
|Joaquin
|41
|James Bowie
|38
|Beckville
|75
|Groveton
|0
|Overton
|0
|Tenaha
|49
|Kountze
|0
|Arkansas Scores
|Arkansas High
|PPD
|DeQueen
|6
|Ashdown
|41
|Dollarway
|Nashville
|48
|Hope
|21
|Magnolia
|52
|Fouke
|PPD
|Parkers Chapel
|0
|Little Rock Christian
|49
|Mineral Springs
|Prescott
|51
|Genoa Central
|45
|Murfreesboro
|22
|Foreman
|12
|Lafayette County
|12
|Horatio
|0
|Junction City
|30
|Cutter-Morning Star
|0
|Dierks
|42
|Oklahoma Scores
|Idabel
|PPD
|Valliant
|40
|Broken Bow
|Heavener
|8