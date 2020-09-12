Friday Night Blitz: Week 3 Scores & Highlights

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:
2020 Football Schedule 9/11
Texas Scores
CarthagePPDLiberty-Eylau49Pleasant Grove35
Little Cypress-MauricevilleJefferson14Paris7
Gladewater40PittsburgPPDNevada Community28
Center41TatumLongview Spring Hill48
Gilmer73New BostonPPDCarthage JV6
Atlanta26HooksWaskom41
Hughes SpringsPPDWinona7Daingerfield35
WinnsboroElysian Fields48Sabine14
Queen City65Paul Pewitt14Harelton33
Quitman13Mt. Vernon42Rivercrest26
Edgewood45DeKalb28Mt. Enterprise0
Redwater43Linden-Kildaire0Timpson60
Maud14Joaquin41James Bowie38
Beckville75Groveton0Overton0
Tenaha49
Kountze0
Arkansas Scores
Arkansas HighPPDDeQueen6Ashdown41
DollarwayNashville48Hope21
Magnolia52FoukePPDParkers Chapel0
Little Rock Christian49Mineral SpringsPrescott51
Genoa Central45Murfreesboro22Foreman12
Lafayette County12Horatio0Junction City30
Cutter-Morning Star0
Dierks42
Oklahoma Scores
IdabelPPDValliant40
Broken BowHeavener8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss