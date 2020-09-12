Friday Night Blitz: Week 3 Scores & Highlights

TATUM, Tx. (KMSS/KTAL) - The Tatum Eagles had revenge on the mind when they traveled to Daingerfield last week to take on the Tigers. This week's Marketplce Chevy Player of the Week helped the Eagles get back at their rivals after falling in this same game last season. Daymien Smith rushed for 125 yards on only 13 carries with a touchdown, pushing the Eagles over the Tigers, 17-8.

Smith missed week one due to an injury, something he couldn't help but think about when he hit the field last Friday night.