Friday Night Blitz: Week 2 Scores & Highlights

Welcome to the Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz Preseason special. We preview 20-plus teams from across the Ark-La-Tex.

But first lets get you up to speed on the start of the season for all three states in the Ark-La-Tex. Over in Texas.. Class-A through 4-A gets started next Friday night, while classes 5A and 6A will open the season on Friday, September 25th.