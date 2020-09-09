LHSAA: High school football to start on October 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High school football will start in Louisiana on October 1.

This comes after the LHSAA Executive Committee voted Wednesday 22-1 to begin contact sports in LHSAA Competition Stage 1.

The Executive Committee voted to approve a football schedule that includes an eight-game schedule

The season will conclude with a 32 team playoff bracket that’s scheduled to begin on November 27.

The 2020 Prep Classic will be held on December 26-28 in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“It’s exciting that the LHSAA can contribute to some sort of normality for the students and schools.” said LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine.

The Executive Committee also approved that football can begin practice in full pads on Thursday, September 10th.

Cross country, swimming and volleyball began competition in Phase II.

Louisiana remains in Phase two, but a decision on whether the state will move into a new phase of is expected to happen on Thursday.

The current Phase 2 order is set to expire on Friday.

