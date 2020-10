SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Here are Louisiana High School Football scores from around Northwestern Louisiana:

Louisiana Scores

Airline 35, Natchitoches Central 14

Haughton 10, Byrd 28

Evangel Christian 0, West Monroe 52

Huntington 23, Carroll 13

Many 45, Red River 15

Lincoln Prep 0, Calvary 59

West Ouachita 47, Lakeside 0

Mansfield 0, Minden 14

Holy Savior Menard 21, Lakeview 0

Northwood 15, North Desoto 13

Ringgold 8, Magnolia 12