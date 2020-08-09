Glenbrook Football soldiers on amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We know how important it is for these kids to have a high school football season and we want to give them that.”

Glenbrook Head Football Coach David Feaster and his Apaches haven’t had to deal with any COVID-19 related delays playing in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools. In less than two weeks, they’ll be opening their season.

“Our district is changing, the Greenville public schools announced that they’re not playing football,” says Feaster. “Our district is in Greenville, Mississippi, so the two rival schools there will probably pick up some players.”

Even dealing with opponents adding kids desperate to compete this fall, Feaster is just happy to be on the field, focusing on football during a time where, across the region, football seasons have been delayed.

“As a coach, we don’t have the luxury of saying whatever the latest concern is the biggest one,” says Feaster. “Them driving over here for practice today is more dangerous than any of the other stuff put together. So we’re just trying to go forward this season, we’re being real careful about a lot of different things.”

While Feaster has seen the number of players on his roster grow in his short time at Glenbrook, he’s excited to the progression of his younger players in 2019, with the majority of his roster still underclassmen.

“The good thing about Glenbrook is, you can play early. You can play in the eighth grade. Some of these guys have been playing since their 9th grade year. We have some good kids that have been playing awhile that are still young.”

The Apaches open their season at Hillcrest Christian on Friday, August 21, at 7 pm.