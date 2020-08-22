Green Oaks Giants eager for 2020 season

“Its my Senior season and if I don’t get to play my senior season, I don’t know what I’m going to do,” said Green Oaks corner back Jyron Ellis.



2020 has been full of the unexpected, but it’s the chance of not playing the game they love this Fall that really hit home for these players. For the Green Oaks Giants, the gridiron is a second home.



“Something you love can be taken away from you just like that,” said quarterback Keith Baker. “At the snap of your fingers.”



“I definitely see extra motivation cause when we had the break, there was a lot of guys that were down,” said Head Coach Terrance Isaac. “But now we’re back out here, we’re ready to go, and these guys are just super excited.”



After falling in the second round of Playoffs, Coach Isaac and his guys have one goal in mind. Making it to the Dome.



“Nobody in the State got a better team than us,” said defensive end Jaden Moore. “I feel like ain’t nobody can compete with us.”



One key improvement for the Giants? Maturity. Both on and off the field.



“Last year our line was really young,” said Isaac. “There was some guys who stepped in last year that were kind of new and this year they are back another year and they are ready to go.”



With nine returning starters on offense and four on defense, the Giants have several key playmakers back including LSU commit De’Coldest Crawford.



“Last year, we thought everything was gonna be easy,” said Crawford. “We thought we were just going to win easy, but now we’re really locked in.”



So, what makes this team special?



“Everything… just in general,” said wide receiver Terrance Isaac Jr. “Team chemistry, our passing game, or defense, everything.”



“Everybody get ready for the Green Oaks Giants,” said Baker “Just stay ready.”

