Haggerty leaving Tatum after more that thirty seasons leading Track & Field program

TATUM, TX – Since 1989, J.B. Haggerty has been building memories in Tatum.

Haggerty said, “It’s been part of a unique situation, it’s a family environment where everybody takes care of everybody and it brings forth the true statement, that it truly takes a village to raise a child, and I’ve been excited about being a part of that and being a positive influence in some of the lives of our young people.”

During his time as head track and field coach, the Eagles have won five state championships, but now he’ll be heading back to his hometown of Marshall, to coach the Mavericks.

Haggerty said, “Very difficult decision but we were led through our faith and hopefully we’ll continue to make a positive influence on the live of our young individuals in Marshall and here in Tatum.”

Haggerty’s accolades speak for themselves, but beyond the trophies and medals, it’s the relationships he’s built with his athletes, that continue to stand the test of time.

Haggerty said, “Heartwarming to know that people care, they don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care and it works both ways.”

Now it’s time to make new memories with the Mavs, but Haggerty says he’ll never forget his many years with the Eagles.

Haggerty said, “They are still family and I still love them with the love of Jesus Christ. I wish both Tatum and Marshall well in the coming future.”