Haughton hoping young players step up

HAUGHTON, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Last year, Haughton experienced one of the greatest campaigns in school history.



The Bucs fell just ten points short of a trip to the Dome in 2019, but head coach Jason Brotherton says this is a new year.

“We talk about or we’re going to talk about anyway of not letting good get in the way of being great,” says Brotherton. “We can’t be satisfied with that. It was a good season but it’s still not the ultimate goal. Those kids last year if you asked them to a man they would say they want to win one more game.”

The Bucs lose a ton of firepower from last years offense, including CJ McWilliams, Tristan Sweeny and Mathew Witten. Just a few weeks before fall practice, quarterback Peyton Stovall hung up his helmet to focus on baseball.

“You know just that athletic ability, he was an athlete. he was fast, he was strong, he just knew what he was doing,” said safety Logan Wilkerson.

“He was a playmaker, he was a team leader, he really set the tone for our offense,” says wide receiver Elijah Rochon. “Losing him was a big loss, but I support 100 percent in his decision.”

In steps sophomore Colin Rains to take over under center.

“He is a smart, young good quarterback. I like him, he’s a great kid, he’s got an arm on him,” says Rochon.

“He started a game for us last year and it was a big game,” says Brotherton. “He started week ten and we’re playing for a home playoff game at that point. He threw four touchdowns and did great. Our kids have seen him do it and they believe in him.”

The Bucs could start as many as five sophomores on offense so they’re hoping a stout defense can hold them in games early in the season.

