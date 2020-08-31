A new football coach for Plain Dealing leads to new goals

Chris Wilson is in his first season as a head coach, a dream for him since he was a kid. Now that he’s got the job, he’s set some lofty goals for his Plain Dealing Lions.



“Every time Plain Dealing comes on the field we’re going to be competitive,” said Head Coach Chris Wilson. “We’re going to work hard and we’re going to be coachable and we’re going to be disciplined. You look at the traditional Class A powerhouses, Oak Groves and the Haynesvilles, I want Plain Dealing to be that.”



“My personal goal for this team, I want to push us to 2nd or 3rd round,” said Plain Dealing quarterback Braedan Sterling.

The first item on the agenda for a new coach, find a quarterback who can lead, Wilson feels like he has the perfect guy for the job in former offensive lineman Braedan Sterling.



“He’s been working really hard with a private quarterback tutor,” said Wilson. “Everybody that’s been sending me messages about him have been raving about his growth and out here he’s a leader. He’s never missed a day, he takes command of his offense and he’s taking pride in what he’s doing.”



“Do whatever I got to do to make the team win games,” said Sterling. “Push everybody to do their best in practice, always just got to do that.”

It’s that kind of leadership that Wilson hopes can lead the Lions to a deep playoff run in 2020.

