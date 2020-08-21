Airline wants district title outright after sharing with Gators in 2019

“I think with any program you need to see yourself at the top,” said Bo Meeks, Head Coach of the Airline Vikings. “That’s where we were last year and that’s where we see ourselves this year.”



Airline Football took the top spot in District 1-5A in 2019. If they want to do it again, the reigning district MVP quarterback Alex Garcia will need some new guys to step up on the outside.



“Wide-receiver is where we are going to have to replace a lot of experience that we lost,” said Meeks. “But I think we have a good group coming in.”



With wide receivers Daniel Smith and Kevin Pouncy both graduating, the offense will have to replace nearly a hundred receptions, 1500 yards and 15 touchdowns from their wide-receiving core.



“I think we have a good group coming in though, Xavion Butler, he played a lot of reps for us there last year, looking forward to big things from him,” said Meeks.



With three returning offensive linemen, Coach Meeks is excited to see his running back, Rovelle Young, take the next step. Young has big goals for himself and his team in 2020.



“Lead the city and district in yards and touchdowns, personally,” said Senior Rovelle Young. “And win all of our games.”



After a strong summer of work, Coach Meeks believes his team is ready to take the step and get beyond the quarterfinals.



“I’m excited about what we have back,” said Meeks. “I feel like we have a chance to contend if we play the way we’re capable of playing.”