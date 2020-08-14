Arkansas High hopes to advance deeper into the Playoffs in 2020

Arkansas High has advanced to the second round of playoffs for the past two years. This year they are hoping the big guys up front can lead them all the way.



“I think the strengths are going to be in our fronts,” said Head Coach Barry Norton. “Our offensive line is going to be real big and strong and experienced. Same thing with our defensive line. And I think the depth at our skill positions. So there’s some speed and skill outside and some big guys inside so we ought to be okay.”



With Braylon Bishop and Layton Lammers, the Hogs have options under center.



“We’re excited about that position, you’ve got to be able to play at that spot or you are going to have a tough time,” said Norton. “I think we have two really good players there and I think we will play both of them at some point this year.”



One game that won’t be on the schedule this year? Well for the first time in it’s 106 year history, the Razorbacks will not be matched up against cross-town rival Texas High.

“I have a bunch of Texas friends, kind of like I have Arkansas friends,” said Senior Gaylon Williams. “I mean we have been waiting to play this game since we were like seven or eight years old.”



“When you’re a teenager I don’t think you ever realize how quickly something you love can be taken away from you,” said Norton. “The kids know they need to make the most of every minute they have.”



With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, the Hogs just might have the experience they’ve been lacking to take them all the way.



“Our Senior year, it’s not going to happen,” said Senior Torie Blair. “We are making it past the second round. We’re not stopping at the second round this year… I got a grudge.”



With this 23 in 23, I’m EmmaKate Few.