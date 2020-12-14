Art Briles resigns as Mt. Vernon ISD football coach after historic season

Editor’s Note: The video above is from the Tigers upset victory over state-ranked Malakoff in the state quarterfinals two weeks ago.

MT. VERNON, Texas (KETK) – After just two years at the helm, Art Briles has resigned as the head football coach at Mt. Vernon. The announcement was made Monday morning on the school’s Facebook page.

“After coach 42 games of football from Florence, Italy to Mount Vernon, Texas in the last 22 months, I respectfully resign as head football coach and athletic director of the Mount Vernon Tigers.” Art Briles

Briles was a surprise hire by the school district back in May 2019. He had previously been fired back in 2016 in wake of the football program’s sexual assault scandal.

It is unknown as of this writing if Briles will be pursuing a different head coaching job at the high school or college level.

Here is a copy of the resignation letter. pic.twitter.com/FGb9lSTzem — Patrick Cunningham (@pmc3_83) December 14, 2020

