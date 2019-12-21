Carthage wins 7th State Championship since 2008 with victory over La Vega

Kelvontay Dixon finished with 120 yards receiving with three touchdowns as Carthage completed a 16-0 season with a 42-28 win over Waco La Vega.

Carthage RB Mason Courtney had 30 carries for 229 yards and three touchdowns and Kai Horton was a steady hand running the offense.

It’s the Bulldogs 7th state championship in the last twelve years, all under Scott Surratt.

Surratt said, “Seven championships, I do not have one friend from my hometown has ever won one so that kind of puts it into perspective. To get even one is amazing but to keep rolling and to get seven is unbelievable. It’s a tribute to these guys.”

Kelvontay Dixon said, “After the first catch the momentum got to me and then I just turned it up a little more and I just did what I did and got what I did.”

Surratt said, “He’s electric.”

Carthage has now won three of the last four 4A DII State Championships.