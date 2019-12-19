Coy Brotherton named Parkway head football coach

Parkway has named Captain Shreve offensive coordinator Coy Brotherton it’s new head football coach.

Brotherton has been a head coach in the past leading Plain Dealing from 2012-2014.

He’s the brother of Haughton football coach Jason Brotherton.

He said he’s excited to be a head coach at the 5A level.

Brotherton said, “I’m pretty excited, it’s been five years, I’ve been here five years at Captain Shreve and I’m very proud of what coach Sepulvado has been able to do here, changing the culture. It’s been a fun five years here at Shreve but I am excited to be a head coach again. It was something that when I left Plain Dealing I didn’t leave because I didn’t want to be a head coach, I left because I missed 5A football.”