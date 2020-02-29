Dawson leaving Evangel for Tulane; Duron to lead Eagles in 2020

Longtime Evangel football coach Byron Dawson stepped down on Friday to accept the Defensive Line coaching position at Tulane University.

Dawson won seven district championships in seven seasons leading the Eagle program.

He finished with a 61-22 record, 37-1 in district play, and led Evangel to the 2016 Division I state title.

Evangel chancellor Denny Duron will take over the head coaching duties for 2020.

Duron told the NBC 6 Sports Department “Dawson had this program so organized, it’s going to be easy for me to get back behind the wheel.”

Duron plans to take his time and find the right guy to take over the Evangel program.

The ideal candidate will be someone who can grow with the program and plans to stay at Evangel for several years.

