Green Oaks WR Decoldest Crawford confirms verbal commitment to LSU

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Green Oaks wide receiver whose name went viral after an interview on KTAL NBC 6 says he’s verbally committed to play for the top college team in the country: his home state LSU.

De’Coldest Crawford shared the news on social media Monday, saying that he “will be 1000% committed to Louisiana State University. #GoTigers.”

Crawford accepted the invitation while in Baton Rouge over the weekend at the invitation of the school and was there for the Tigers’ win Saturday over Auburn in the annual Tiger Bowl.

One of the most explosive wide receivers on an explosive team, the sophomore has a couple more years before his commitment to his dream school can come to fruition. But considering the receivers LSU has produced, from OBJ to Jarvis Landry and former Parkway Panther Terrace Marshall, Jr., he has plenty of reason to be excited.

“Well, like since childhood I’ve been wanted to attend LSU and play football, so I wanted to stay in-state and play football get to the next level and LSU going to be the one to help me out. When I went there I looked in the stands and I just knew, like, this is home. They showed me a lot of love and I just like it down there. LSU is the one.”

Crawford and the Green Oaks High School Giants are back in action Friday night as they take in the Bossier Bearkats. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.