Haughton looks to punch ticket to 5A State Semifinal

The Haughton Buccaneers picked up their first road playoff win since 1992 Friday night down in south Louisiana.

They get to return home this week, where the Bucs haven’t lost since last September.

Head coach Jason Brotherton says his guys are confident playing at Harlan Stadium against Mandeville Friday night.

Head coach Jason Brotherton said, “We always play better at home. We expect to win here, I think we’ve won 10 games in a row here going back to last season. We always have a big crowd, our community will be fired up, our school’s excited so we’re expecting lots of people to be here and we expect to play well and get a win.”