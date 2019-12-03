Haughton to play in State Semifinals for first time since 1990

The Haughton Buccaneers advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1990 with a 34-14 win over Mandeville on Friday night in Bossier Parish.

The Bucs jumped out to a 27-7 halftime lead and never looked back.

It’s one of the biggest wins in program history, and head coach Jason Brotherton say’s it’s great to see the community rally around his kids.

Brotherton said, “Our school is excited, our community is fired up so just a big win for everybody involved. It’s big for us in 5A, I’ll always tell everybody I remember when we went to 5A in 2011 and just thinking in my mind, man we’ll never be able to compete in 5A. To be where we are right now, it’s been a long build, but it’s just exciting to see all of that come to fruition.”

Haughton will play at Destrehan on Friday night at 7pm for a spot in the 5A State Championship Game.