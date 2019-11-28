Homer looking to punch ticket to Class A State Semifinal

The Homer Pelicans are on a magical ride after last weeks come from behind win over Centerville in the 2nd round of the playoffs.

The Pelicans are in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2006 but head coach Richard Casey says his kids aren’t satisfied just yet, they’re playing to win on Friday night against state power Oak Grove.

Casey said, “I was telling them yesterday after practice I was very proud of them and the way that they just stuck with it this year. They really didn’t give up they just kept fighting and I would tell them to keep on knocking on the door, just keep knocking and something good is going to happen at the end. I feel like that’s finally starting to take form.”

Homer will host Oak Grove in the state quarterfinals Friday night at 7pm.