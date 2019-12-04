Logansport is playing it’s best football at just the right time

Before last Friday night Logansport had played West St John five times and held an 0-5 record, but Friday night down in New Orleans the Tigers would not be denied.

They used a strong 2nd half performance by the defense to come from behind and shock the 1st seeded Rams.

This is a Tiger team who started the season 0-5.

They played a tough non district schedule, and that was by design, this team is tested and is playing it’s best football of the season at just the right time.

Logansport head coach Kevin Magee said, “The thing has always been the mantra is it’s not how you start it’s how you finish and lets peak at the right time. Those two things we’ve talked a lot about. I think two weeks ago we had played our best game to date in all three phases and I think we backed that up Friday night with obviously the best game that we’ve played all year. You go down and play the number one seed, we’ve seen it on the bracket, nobody really talked about it but we knew what that looked like and those kids just went into town, put their head down, focused and played as hard as I’ve seen them play all year.”

Things don’t get any easier for the Tigers this week.

They go back on the road to take on Oak Grove.

Kickoff for Friday night’s semifinal match-up is set for 7 o’clock.