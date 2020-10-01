Louisiana high school football returns with COVID-19 restrictions

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Across the state of Louisiana, high school football will be back in full effect this Thursday, October 1, Bossier and Caddo parish schools are gearing up for the first games of the football season but with COVID-19 restrictions.

“Just like everything else that we’ve done, we have protocols and guidelines and concepts that we got in place literally for everything that we do during the school day,” said Bossier Schools Assistant Superintendent Jason Rowland.

At the games fans will be following COVID guidelines in the stands.

“Mask we got to have our mask on and socially distance to the greatest extent possible.”

Seats will be limited and sectioned off for social distancing and all football stadiums will be at 25% capacity. Tickets will be sold at school sites during the week and there will be no ticket sales at the event itself, and concessions will have a limited number of people volunteering.

“And our concessions will be strictly pre-packaged items that the human touch hasn’t transpired.”

Rowland says maintenance workers will also be sanitizing during the games, cleaning high-touch surfaces every 30 minutes. Restrooms will be cleaned every quarter.

And they want everyone to follow the COVID guidelines to ensure a safe and successful football season.

“It’s going to take everybody there doing our part doing the right thing to make sure our students and student-athletes can have that full highschool football season experience.”

Football games begin Thursday for both Bossier and Caddo Parish Schools.

