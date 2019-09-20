Louisiana Select Schools vote not to play championship games in Superdome

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Late Thursday afternoon, 54 percent of “select” schools voted against playing in the Superdome for football state championships in December.

39 select schools voted against participating in the prep football classic, along with the “non-select” institutions, while 32 were in favor.

There’s no official word on where the select programs will host their state championship games.

