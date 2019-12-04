Many looking to punch a ticket to the dome Friday night

For the 5th year in a row the Many Tigers are still alive in the class 2A state semifinals.

The Tigers ran away from Pine last weekend in the quarterfinals in a 49-21 win.

This is a team that’s overcome a lot this season, they started 0-3 while playing a brutal non district schedule, but the Tigers have played really good football since then.

In fact, they haven’t lost since September,but Many head coach Jess Curtis thinks those tough losses early in the season has the Tigers prepared for championship football.

Curtis said, “This team coming in we knew they were going to be younger. We lost 22 seniors last year and then we had some inexperienced guys starting. Guys who played roles, had probably a couple snaps each game but there needed to be some growth there early. We played some big schools and we knew that and so early on we took our lumps, we gained some scares, but within all of that we got better. That paid off once we got into our own class in 2A and our guys have developed confidence. I think it was a great deal for us, it was a great lesson for our team and right now we’re playing our best football.”

Things don’t get any easier for the Tigers this week as they play host to a really fast Kentwood team who knows a little bit about championship football.

Kickoff set for 7 o’clock on Friday night down in Many.