Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Ashur Hall, LB/FB, Benton

BENTON, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week dominated on both sides of the ball, helping the Benton tigers to an exciting comeback win over District rival Parkway. Congratulations to Benton Senior, Ashur Hall.

Hall had two and a half tackles for loss, a sack, and 2 touchdowns, including the game winning score in overtime.

Reynolds Moore:

“I was really worried about him mentally when he fumbled that ball,” said Head Coach, Reynolds Moore. “One of the assistant coaches in a timeout said ‘man you got to let that go, it’s time to play defense.’ And he did. He makes a big play on third down in overtime and then two carries later he is in the endzone so I’m really proud of him.”

Ashur Hall:

“I mean it felt amazing,” said Hall. ‘They got about two touchdowns and we kept going. We didn’t get our heads down and we kept fighting. That’s what I love about Benton. We don’t just give up, we are always going to keep fighting.”

“We feel really good going and playing Haughton,” said Hall. “Hopefully we can come out with a win and play like we did last week in the second half and play our best.”

If you would like to nominate a local athelete to be our player of the week, email their school and stats to news@ktalnews.Tv.