Paul Pewitt gearing up for 3A DII State Semifinal

The Pewitt Brahmas find themselves in the semi finals for the first time since 2010 after that 45-42 win over their rival Daingerfield.

The team telling me here at practice they know very well the importance of having a short memory in football.

But the way that win came about, down at 17 at the half, able to fight back and hang on against the team that handed them their only loss of the season.

That showed them exactly what they’re capable of.

Coach said it couldn’t have come at more of an opportune time this team now feels like they can handle, anything.

Triston Abron said, “There’s not much more than can come at these guys that will be different than a state championship, the venue will be the difference but as far as the crowd and the noise and all of that. We experienced that already so its one of those things as a coach you’re like ok we’ve been there we’ve done that.”

Duke Fitts said, “Our community our team knows how good we are and how great we can be but I believe that was a statement game to the entire state. Don’t count us out because coming off of a team explosive as Daingerfield any win against them is impressive and its something to really charish but were going to use that win as momentum.”

So its the battle of the Brahmas as Pewitt will take on East Bernard with a trip to the state title on the line kick off is set for 7:30 over in Waco.