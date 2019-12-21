Pleasant Grove wins 2nd state title with a win over Wimberley

The mission was completed for the Pleasant Grove Hawks.

Bruce Garrett finished with 254 yards and three touchdowns to earn the offensive MVP in Pleasant Grove’s 35-21 win over Wimberley in the 4A DII State Championship game.

The Hawk defense held the Texans in check for most of the game, giving up just 252 yards and finishing with three sacks, two by defensive MVP Marcus Burris.

We’ve talked about the Pleasant Grove defense all year, specifically that defensive line, and they were stout throughout the entire night.

These Hawks certainly played with heart and soul and they are your 4A division II state champs.

Pleasant Grove head coach Josh Gibson said, “This was out goal, we talked about it right off the get go. To go back three times in a row speaks a lot more about these guys. They turn over every stone, they do everything we ask them to do.”

Garrett said, “I kind of knew some of it was on my back at first but I was able to lean on two of my teammates K.J. and Ben. Ben got bruised up first but I love all of them so I’ll do anything for any of them. That’s why I went in there and I wasn’t going to quit no matter what.”

Pleasant Grove Quarterback Ben Harmon said, “It was a bad feeling we had the last time we were here. Our whole off-season we had a group chat named unfinished business and we finished it tonight.”

Ben Harmon finishes his career 44-4 as Pleasant Grove’s quarterback.

A special player on a special team.