Prescott looks to punch ticket to AAA State Title game

The Prescott Curley Wolves are back in the state semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

The Curley Wolves haven’t lost in regulation this season, dropping their first two games of the year in overtime, but they’ve rattled off 11-straight and are just two wins away from taking home their 2nd state title since 2016.

Prescott head coach Tommy Poole said, “We’re a very young football team. We knew we had some sophomores we had to throw into the fire early. We knew we were going to have some growing pains early in the season. We had two tough teams first of all, Rison and Mena are two good football teams, and we had a chance to win both of those games. I think we had a chance but we knew that we made a bunch of mistakes that cost ourselves during those games. We knew that if we could keep practicing and keep working hard that we would get over those.”

Prescott plays host to Harding Academy on Friday night at 7pm.