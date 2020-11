Southern Quality Ford Friday Night Blitz Week 10 Scores & Highlights

HAUGHTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) - The Haughton Buccaneers are off to a 4-1 start on the season. Senior Wide Receiver Elijah Rochon has been an important piece to their early success. His 72 yards for two touchdowns helped the Buccaneers shut out Arcadia on Friday. Congratulations to Elijah Rochon, our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week!

"Elijah, he's a team captain," said Haughton Head Coach, Jason Brotherton. "Our kids vote on that, they voted for him. He's just positive, he's a positive kid that we can count on to always do the right thing. He's like another coach out there. He's one of the few guys that can be my voice. If I need something then I tell him and he can get it done."