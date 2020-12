NATCHITOCHES (KTAL/ KMSS) - Calvary Baptist (9-2) rose victorious over the defending State Champions Ouachita Christian in Tuesday's 4A State Championship game. The 62-41 shoot out was a record-shattering day for the LHSAA Prep Classic in Turpin Stadium.

“It feels good to beat a great school that's well coached," said Calvary Head Coach Rodney Guin. "You know the kids came out and we did a lot of stuff right today, and well, it worked out for us.”