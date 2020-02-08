Two Benton Tigers sign college scholarships

Benton seniors Malik Antwine and Tyler Ivy held a celebration for signing college scholarships on Friday in the school cafeteria.

Antwine signed with Division II North Eastern State up in Oklahoma.

Antwine said, “It just felt like home up there, coaches loved me. I felt like it’s a great place for me to go.”

He said playing for head coach Reynolds Moore at Benton has him ready for college football.

Antwine said, “It was a great time. Coaches pushed you to make you harder and made me the person I am now.”

Tyler Ivy signed with Arkansas Tech in Russelville, Arkansas.

Ivy said, “They came in and recruited me real hard. They called me almost every day. They loved my family and when we came there it felt like home.”



What can those fans in Russelville expect out of him when he gets there?

Ivy said, “They can expect a hard worker and a baller. I’m going to make a lot of plays for them.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.